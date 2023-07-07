Parly must focus on skills of PP candidates, not their political views - Casac

Casac executive director, Lawson Naidoo, said that in the past, the process of appointing a Public Protector had been too politicised.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says Parliament should compile a set of objective criteria to evaluate the strengths and skills of candidates applying to be the new Public Protector.

Applications and nominations for a candidate that will serve a non-renewable seven-year term close on 7 July.

Current Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s term ends in October, leaving an ad hoc committee of Parliament with the job of sifting through applications and interviewing candidates within the next two months.

He said that political parties had often been focused on shortlisting their favourites, rather than candidates who were above reproach.

"We need to remove that politicisation from this process and Parliament can make a useful start by focusing on the skills of these people rather than their political views."

Naidoo said that the Section 194 impeachment process against the incumbent had highlighted how the office has been used to settle political scores.

"The next Public Protector is going to have the huge task on her or his hands to try and restore confidence in that institution."

A candidate wishing to be considered as the next Public Protector must either be a judge of the high court or have at least ten years of legal experience as an advocate, lawyer or as a member of Parliament.