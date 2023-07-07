Parks reacts to Shilowa: It's 'bizarre' to link Cosatu strike to power trip

Cosatu's former general secretary Mbhazima Shilowa accused the federation's nationwide socio-economic strike of having more to do with power struggles ahead of the 2024 general elections than workers' interests.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said its nationwide socio-economic strike didn’t have anything to do with the 2024 general elections, adding that it was purely to ensure workers' demands were met.

On Thursday, members of the trade union federation embarked on marches across the country, highlighting their struggles with high unemployment, corruption and crime - among others.

In reaction to the strike action, Cosatu's former general secretary Mbhazima Shilowa wrote that the strike had little to do with workers, but rather related to power struggles ahead of the upcoming elections.

READ MORE:

However, the federation's spokesperson Matthew Parks said that Shilowa's speculation was wrong.

"I would have thought that somebody like Shilowa - who has spent as much of his life defending the Constitution, and a former GS [general secretary] of Cosatu - would actually be quite passionate about defending workers' constitutional rights.

"It shows how far he has gone politically, but for us every single one of the issues are of concerns to workers... actual workers not on Twitter."

He said that Cosatu would continue to voice its workers’ demands.

"The argument doesn’t make sense. How does a Cosatu march, which highlights the issue of unemployment, workers losing wages, workers being retrenched, employed under money collective bargaining, a march that highlights the issues facing the economy of load shedding, of cable theft, of corruption, how can that not be in workers’ interest? That’s a bizarre argument."