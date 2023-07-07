Over 450 SA med students who studied in Cuba to be placed at local facilities

Deputy Minister of Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo will be welcoming the students on Friday, who are expected to be placed into disadvantaged and underserved areas in South Africa in need of medical assistance.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo will welcome over 450 new South African medical students from Cuba into the public health sector on Friday.

However, this was criticised in some quarters.

In 2022, almost the same number of local medical students were waiting to be placed in health facilities, months after their graduation.

This was also while some medical graduates were left unemployed throughout 2023, despite the severe understaffing at some of the country's major medical facilities.

But the department said this latest cohort of students who completed their medical studies programme at Cuban universities are expected to be placed in disadvantaged areas that need the aid.

“About 450 medical students are expected to be placed at various public health facilities across the country, primarily in historically disadvantaged communities and underserved areas,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

“Deputy Minister Dhlomo will be joined by the representatives from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.”