NW ANC councillor accused of raping two teens abandons bail

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor accused of statutory rape in the North West has abandoned bail.

Tebogo Sepale is facing multiple charges, including statutory rape, the violation of a child without consent and manufacturing pornographic material.

The 43-year-old was arrested in May after videos of him allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy were circulated on social media.

North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the Orkey Magistrates Court had postponed Sepale's case to 24 August.

"The State was, however, ready to argue against his bid to apply for bail. The State is not ruling out the possibility of adding more charges pending the completion of these investigations. He's currently facing 11 provisional charges to the alleged sexual offence against two minors aged 15 and 17."