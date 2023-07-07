Mkhwebane missed another deadline to respond to questions, says Dyantyi

Thursday's deadline was for Mkhwebane to respond to a long list of questions put to her in writing by members of the Section 194 inquiry committee and evidence leaders.

CAPE TOWN - Section 194 inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, says he has noted with "grave concern" that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has missed another deadline to respond to pertinent questions.

Thursday's deadline was for Mkhwebane to respond to a long list of questions put to her in writing by members of the committee and evidence leaders.

Dyantyi says this is not the first deadline Mkhwebane has missed since the committee was forced to adopt a new approach after various challenges and delays in relation to her legal assistance.

The Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwbane’s fitness to hold office was hoping its new approach would save it time and costs.

In a statement on Friday, Dyantyi said Mkhwebane was due to notify the committee by Monday, 19 June on whether she would be responding to questions in writing or orally.

Mkhwebane was granted another opportunity, until 22 June, to submit any additional affidavits or documentation in support of Part B of her statement.

On Thursday, Mkhwebane was supposed to have responded to questions but also missed this deadline despite her attorneys using up R500,000 of the allocated R4 million.

Despite the missed deadlines, Dyantyi has made it clear that the committee will continue in terms of the timelines set out and the committee is expected to finalise its work on 28 July.