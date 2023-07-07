Mitchells Plain crash: Sixth pupil dies in hospital

In May this year, five children died when the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light along AZ Berman Drive.

CAPE TOWN - A sixth pupil has died following a tragic crash in Mitchells Plain in May.

At the time, five children died when the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light along AZ Berman Drive.

The driver, 56-year-old Mninikhaya Mvuli, has been charged with culpable homicide.

Western Cape Education spokesperson Kerry Mauchline says a Lentegeur High School pupil has now also passed away from his injuries in hospital.

"The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and school at this very difficult time, and our district office is providing support.”