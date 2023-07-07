Mineral Resources Dept considering specialised unit to deal with illegal mining

The Mineral Resources Department said the establishment of this unit may help reduce illegal mining incidents in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - A specialised unit dealing with illegal mining is on the cards following a number of incidents recorded in the last month.

This week, 17 people were killed in Boksburg while 11 others were injured in a gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement.

At least 16 of the victims are believed to be illegal miners, who were using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.

"It should be a fully capacitated and trained detective unit and we are also considering the possibility of a specialised prosecutor focusing on illegal mining," said spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi.

