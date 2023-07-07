Mbalula: ANC not obligated to invite EFF to BRICS political parties dialogue

Briefing the media on the sidelines of the ANC's national executive committee meeting on Friday, Mbalula said it was the ANC's discretion to decide who it invited to the event.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party was under no obligation to invite the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the BRICS political parties dialogue.

This after EFF leader Julius Malema criticised the ANC for snubbing his party from joining the engagement.

Hosted by the ANC, the dialogue will be attended by a number of political parties and activists later this month.

Malema accused the ANC of political jealousy after his party was not invited to the upcoming BRICS political parties dialogue.

The EFF leader said that as an influential voice in society, the red berets deserved to be part of the event

But ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula disagreed.

"Our allies, the youth, the students, we've invited them. EFF and Julius are not invited. If they want to organise their own, they can organise... but this one is the ANC's."

The three-day BRICS political parties dialogue will take place in Boksburg between 18 and 20 July, ahead of the BRICS heads of state summit scheduled for next month.