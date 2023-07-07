Joburg City Power says it's recorded 2,300 cable theft incidents in last year

So far, 278 arrests have been made and the utility has improved security and patrols around some of its sub-stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it had recorded more than 2,300 incidents of cable theft and vandalism between July last year and July this year.

The power utility said that it was too costly to immediately repair the frequently damaged infrastructure, which leaves customers in the dark for longer days.

However, spokesperson Isaac Mangena said some customers would experience power supply issues.

"The issue of cable theft remains one of the biggest problems hampering our efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply services and has really resulted in significant resources of revenue throughout the years in the past six days, for example, from the start of this 2023/2024 financial year, City Power has recorded about 14 incidents of cable theft and vandalism across the city."