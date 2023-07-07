Icy weather due to hit parts of SA this weekend

The South African Weather Service issued several warnings for the country, including very cold, wet and windy conditions over Western Cape and Northern Cape, damaging winds for Eastern Cape and snowfall for parts of the country.

CAPE TOWN - Extremely cold weather conditions are expected to hit parts of the country over the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued several warnings, including an advisory for very cold, wet and windy conditions over Western Cape and Northern Cape from Friday afternoon.

A yellow level two warning has also been issued for dangerous sea conditions between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.

Eastern Cape has been advised to brace for damaging winds.

Meanwhile, the Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur said there's more snow on the cards for some parts of South Africa.

"We've got a little bit of snow coming in right from the Western Cape, across the Eastern Cape, [and] the usual Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal, but for a change, it might fall up in Mpumalanga as well, and even a dusting on the highest parts in Limpopo. It's quite an interesting season so far."