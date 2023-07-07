GP residents urged to refrain from damaging medical facilities during protests

Gauteng Health MEC raised concerns over damaging health facilities during service delivery protests, saying she wished residents could find alternative ways to express their anger instead.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been urged to refrain from damaging medical facilities during service delivery protests.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko raised concerns over attacks on health services.

On Thursday, the department re-opened the Finetown Clinic that was partially burnt down in 2015 during community demonstrations.

The Gauteng Department of Health recorded at least eight hospital fires in the past seven years, and most of them, it found, were due to poor fire prevention measures.

But the department's spokesperson, Motaletale Modiba, said the deliberate vandalism of medical facilities undermined attempts to get the public health sector back on its feet.

He urged residents to refrain from attacking the newly built clinic.

“[The MEC] called in the community to take pride in the facility and also look after this facility so that it can serve them many years to come.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko said she wished community members could find other means to express their frustrations instead of destroying public property.