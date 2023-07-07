Industrial power users in Emfuleni Municipality required to pay Eskom directly

This was decided by the Pretoria High Court this week as it found the non-payment of its R3.5 million Eskom debt by the municipality unlawful and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - Industrial customers in Emfuleni Municipality are now required to pay Eskom directly for electricity usage following the failure of the municipality to settle its R3.5 million Eskom debt.

This was decided by the Pretoria High Court this week as it found the non-payment by the municipality unlawful and unconstitutional.

Eskom said it took the legal route after the municipality failed to adhere to the settlement agreement made between the two parties in 2018.

The High Court has ordered the municipality to finalise a new agreement with Eskom in the next six months which will ensure the debt is paid off.

"Eskom as a responsible organ of the state intends to comply with this order and looks forward to working with Emfuleni to ensure that service delivery becomes a core focus. The partnership between the power utility and the municipality will benefit the customers, stakeholders, and community at large" said Eskom's provincial spokesperson Amanda Qithi.