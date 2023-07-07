Election manifesto, BRICS summit, power crisis on agenda at ANC NEC meeting

On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC) will kick off its three-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg.

Top of the agenda will be the party's election manifesto workshop, the upcoming BRICS summit, the state of the economy, and an update on the country's electricity crisis.

Other issues likely to be discussed include relations between the ANC and other political parties.

Relations between the ANC and other political parties, particularly the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), may come under the spotlight when the governing party meets this weekend.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has written to its mother body raising concerns about the strained relations with the EFF in that region.

Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, has written to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that the party's coalition with the red berets will be detrimental to the ANC.

Another issue relating to the two parties is whether the EFF should be allowed to attend the BRICS political party forum, scheduled to take place later this month.

The Public Protector's findings on Phala Phala may also be part of the agenda after the ANC's national working committee said it supported and welcomed the report.