Efforts with police to clamp down on zama zamas a success in parts of SA - DMRE

This after illegal mining operations resulted in a gas leak that killed 17 people and injured eleven others in Boksburg on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources Department said a collaboration with police to clamp down on illegal mining has been successful in some parts of the country.

This after illegal mining operations resulted in a gas leak that killed 17 people and injured eleven others in Boksburg on Wednesday.

This has led to public outcry for the department to review its legislation on illicit activities in the country.

The Mineral Resources Department said while it needs to do more to ensure illegal mining activities are reduced in the country, it already has some measures in place to curb the theft of minerals.

The department said in collaboration with police and mining companies, it has established the national coordination and strategic management team.

ALSO READ:

Angelo informal settlement resident wants zamas zamas to be dealt with

Boksburg gas leak survivors left traumatised after witnessing families die

Lesufi says govt doesn’t have a plan to curb zama zama scourge plaguing Gauteng

WATCH: Ekurhuleni mayor gives update on gas leak at Boksburg informal settlement

Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: 'We tried to revive some people but we failed'

WATCH: Why Lesotho zama zamas risk lives to find gold in SA's abandoned mines

It said this team was responsible for the arrest of the 87 zama zamas who were apprehended in the North West in 2021.

They were sentenced to a combined sentence of 696 years, with each of the suspects sentenced to 8 years direct imprisonment.

"It has been through these collaborations that we have been able to have these arrests and convictions," said Departmental spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said other measures that can be implemented will be discussed at the department's conference next month.