Cosatu threatens further demonstrations if demands are not met

The trade union federation on Thursday embarked on a nationwide socio-economic protest, demanding government address various issues plaguing the country, including corruption, crime and the high unemployment rate.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has warned that its march on Thursday was the first of more demonstrations to come if their demands are not met.

The trade union federation demonstrated across the country to shed light on issues such as corruption, crime and South Africa’s high unemployment rate.

In Cape Town, supporters marched to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature as well as Parliament.

Cosatu Western Cape secretary Malvern de Bruyn also called on government to reduce high interest rates.

“We can’t sit with hands folded while these things are happening. Hence, our call to go out in our numbers to show government that workers are angry.”

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s Western Cape chairperson, Eleanor Roberts, joined Cosatu’s march, calling for better working conditions for nurses.

“That our nurses are being recognised and their worth is being taken into account by the communities outside that we serve and also to our Department of Health.”

At Parliament, procedural advisor Gcina Matakane accepted a memorandum of demands on behalf of National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is abroad attending the Southern African Development Community parliamentary forum.