Cosatu gives govt, SAHRC, Sarb 14 days to address demands

The trade union federation held a nationwide demonstrations over several socio-economic challenges including high unemployment, rising interest rates, poor service delivery and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has given government, the South African Human Rights Commission and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) 14 days to respond to a list of demands to address several socioeconomic problems.

The trade union federation held a one-day strike across the country on Thursday.

Cosatu leaders said the march was a show of force against high unemployment, rising interest rates, poor service delivery and corruption.

READ MORE:

The Cosatu strike in Johannesburg failed to garner numbers.

At most, 100 disgruntled workers took to the offices of the South African Local Government Association, calling for the watchdog to address instabilities at municipalities.

Cosatu's deputy chairperson in Gauteng Thabang Sonyathi said political patronage networks were a threat to service delivery.

"Tolerance in the municipalities so that municipalities are not about political friendships and that they are able to elevate the needs of the society, the needs of the citizens.”

A memorandum of demands was also submitted to the office of Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Sarb.

The federation's second deputy president, Duncan Luvuno, cautioned the central bank on further increases to the repo rate.

Despite the low turnout, Cosatu believes the strike had the desired impact.