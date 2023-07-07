Corruption-accused Desmond Nair wants charges against him dropped

It emerged that that the suspended Pretoria chief magistrate was provided with “home security upgrades” courtesy of one of Bosasa’s subsidiaries: Sondolo IT.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption accused suspended Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair wants the charges against him dropped.

Nair was implicated by various witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry.

It emerged that Nair was provided with “home security upgrades” courtesy of one of Bosasa’s subsidiaries: Sondolo IT.

In his report, commission chair Raymond Zondo referred the matter to the country’s law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

The matter against Nair was on Friday postponed until the 30 November.

This for the outcome of representations his legal team made to the State in a bid to have the prosecution dropped.

In the meantime, pre-trial proceedings have also tentatively been set down from the 22 to 26 January 2024.

Nair has previously denied any involvement in corruption or state capture and insisted he arranged the upgrades to his home privately.