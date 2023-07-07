CoCT concerned over incidents in which wildlife targeted for illegal use

On Thursday, a man was arrested after he was caught with a seal carcass on the beach close to Strandfontein Pavilion.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it was concerned with incidents involving wildlife being targeted for illegal use.

This was in response to recent incidents involving Cape fur seals at some Cape Town beaches.

Meanwhile, in January, four suspects were arrested for stoning a Cape Fur Seal to death at Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha.

During their arrest six months ago, one of the suspects said they were approached by a traditional healer to kill the seal in exchange for R3,000.

The city's Coastal Manager, Gregg Oelofse, said while these incidents raised concern, thankfully they're not common.

"We do know that we have a lot of seals on our coastline and at the moment we can say that it is very isolated incidences, but it is something that we monitor very closely and keep an eye on."

Oelofse added that they were doing all they can to protect the Cape's coastline.

"So there's a collective effort being taken by all agencies, as well as non-profit organisations, to try and keep a lid on this kind of thing and to make sure it's actively managed and we stop it as soon as we can. But obviously, it's a very wide and big coastline so it's very difficult to guarantee that we've got an eye on everything all the time."