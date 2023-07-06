Zuma 'likely' to appeal ruling against the private prosecution of Ramaphosa

The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday set aside the former president's private prosecution against Ramaphosa as unlawful and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - It looks like former president Jacob Zuma will be appealing the Johannesburg High Court's ruling to set aside his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramphosa.

In December, on the eve of the African National Congress’s (ANC) national elective conference, Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.

He accused him of being an accessory after the fact to contraventions of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act, which he further accused State advocate Billy Downer of in a separate private prosecution.

This was because Ramaphosa had, according to Zuma, at least, failed to act on a complaint against Downer.

However, the court on Wednesday set aside the private prosecution as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi said the former president’s legal team was studying the judgment and a way forward would be announced in due course.

In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Karyn Maughan and Zuma has since lodged an appeal against the ruling.

“The likelihood is that this matter, too, will be appealed,” Manyi said.

If that happened, he said, the two appeals would likely be referred to the Supreme Court of Appeal and heard together, depending on what the court said.

In the meantime, Manyi said they believed their prospects of success were “more than good”.