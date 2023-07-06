Woman allegedly abandoned by KZN paramedics dies in hospital

Thembeka Sikhosana was taken to hospital by her neighbours after the paramedics allegedly abandoned her outside her home.

DURBAN - The woman who was allegedly abandoned by KwaZulu-Natal paramedics last month in the south of Durban has died.

Thirty-eight-year-old Thembeka Sikhosana died at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi on Thursday.

The family confirmed with Eyewitness News that she had died.

Sikhosana was taken to hospital by her neighbours after the paramedics allegedly abandoned her outside her home.

The pair have since been suspended.

The Sikhosana family has confirmed with Eyewitness News that Thembeka Sikhosana died in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

She had been in hospital for almost two weeks.

Last week, the family told Eyewitness News that the 38-year-old lost her memory.

Doctors also reportedly told the family that she had suffered kidney and liver failure.

However, the family said that they were not sure about the cause of her death.