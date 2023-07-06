WMACA pleased that case against SA teacher accused of child abuse moving forward

The 83-year-old former Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School teacher is also fighting his extradition to the United Kingdom where he's also facing countless charges of child sexual abuse.

CAPE TOWN - The organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse says it's pleased that the case against a former prominent South African teacher accused of child sex crimes is gaining momentum.

The man, who can only be named as Mr "W", appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His case has now been moved to the Wynberg Regional Court because of the seriousness of the charges.

The 83-year-old former Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School teacher is also fighting his extradition to the United Kingdom where he's also facing countless charges of child sexual abuse.

A former pupil at Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School, known only as "Stephen", has accused Mr "W" of abusing him in 1988 while he was a teacher there.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse spokesperson, Luke Lamprecht, said that they were looking forward to the trial getting started.

"We commend the prosecuting authority and the police for the speedy investigation and the seriousness with which they are treating this case and look forward to a positive outcome for the young man who was allegedly harmed in this case."