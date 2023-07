WATCH: Ekurhuleni mayor gives update on gas leak at Boksburg informal settlement

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said when he arrived at Angelo informal settlement on Wednesday night, there were 16 dead bodies, including three children. He said along with suspected zama zamas dying, innocent lives not involved in illicit activities were also lost.