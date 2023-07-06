Tobacco sector opposes new bill, says it 'stops just short of prohibition'

They say the new bill in its current form is draconian and could see smokers and retailers facing up to 10 years in prison for minor misdemeanors for failing to abide.

CAPE TOWN - Tobacco industry players have criticised the Health Department's Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, saying it stops just short of the "prohibition" of smoking.

British American Tobacco South Africa and the Limpopo Tobacco Processors have detailed their opposition to the bill.

Parliament’s health committee said that the aim of the bill was to regulate the sale and advertising of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems like vapers.



It also aims to regulate the packaging and appearance of tobacco products, calling for "plain packaging".

You can also go to jail for six months for smoking in your own car if there’s a child around.

But Francois van der Merwe from the Limpopo Tobacco Processors said that the bill must be stopped in its tracks.

"Now why do I bring prohibition into this talk? It’s because the new bill stops just short of prohibition. It’s almost a prohibition, it stops just short of prohibition, and we know prohibition doesn’t work."

British American Tobacco’s Johnny Moloto said that the bill was a missed opportunity by government to regulate the industry and target the illicit market, but it instead wants to "punish the smoker".