Thabo Mbeki Foundation remembers late Essop Pahad as a true patriot

The struggle stalwart passed away from cancer on Thursday morning, at the age of 84.

CAPE TOWN - The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has remembered former minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad, as a true patriot and a lifelong champion of social justice.

Former President Thabo Mbeki was among mourners who paid their respects to Pahad at a special official funeral at the Westpark Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

The struggle stalwart passed away from cancer on Thursday morning, at the age of 84.

Essop Pahad was a close aide of Mbeki for many years.

In a post-democratic South Africa, he served both as his parliamentary counsellor and later in his Cabinet, as minister in the Presidency.

When Mbeki was pushed out of government in 2008, Pahad tendered his resignation as MP.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said that Essop was a lifelong champion of social justice and human rights and a strong advocate for the rights of women, children and people with disabilities.

In his retirement, Pahad was one of the founders of the Concerned Africans Forum, along with activists from across the African continent.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said that Pahad would be remembered for being guided by his commitment to the values of freedom, non-racialism, equality and justice.