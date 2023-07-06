Rand Water dismisses claims it’s in City of Tshwane's bad books

The municipality is battling to settle its near R500 million utility bill, prompting concerns the bulk water supplier was cutting off services following widespread outages.

TSHWANE - Rand Water has dismissed claims that it's on bad terms with Tshwane as the municipality battled to settle its utility bill.

Tshwane's water account is almost R500 million in arrears.

The city's massive debt sparked concerns that widespread water outages were a result of Rand Water cutting off services.

It is understood power failures are affecting Rand Water's supply, leaving some homes and businesses without water at the weekend.

Rand Water board chairperson Ramateu Monyokolo said the water utility was in talks with the City of Tshwane.

"Throughout these interventions, we have raised the issue of our infrastructure. When we meet with municipalities, they all have a sense of what our infrastructure looks like.

“However, we don't know what is happening in the infrastructure of all municipalities, so we are an open book, but they are a closed book."

Monyokolo denied playing politics: "When there are challenges within any municipality, including Tshwane, our COO and our team walk the line. So, we don't have a problem with Tshwane.”