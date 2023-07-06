Ramaphosa on Pahad: 'A thinker, strategist who understood the human condition'

Ramphosa hailed struggle stalwart and former Minister in The Presidency Essop Pahad, who died at 84 years old, saying he served the nation with pride, principle and pragmatism.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Essop Pahad as a thinker and a strategist who understood the human condition.

Pahad, a former Minister in The Presidency, passed away at the age 84.

Remembering the struggle stalwart and offering condolences to his family, Ramaphosa said Pahad served the nation with pride, principle and pragmatism.

He was an illustrious struggle veteran, having lived through security crackdowns, a banning and forced into exile.

In post-democratic South Africa, he served as former deputy president Thabo Mbeki’s parliamentary counsellor.

After the 1999 elections, he served as Minister in The Presidency.

“Essop pahad was a thinker, and a strategist, who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice and inequality to the national and international level to bear on our transition to democracy, and introducing a democratic, non-aligned, and activist South Africa to the global community,” said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Ramaphosa said Pahad’s charm lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation.

The president said Pahad served the nation with pride, while also deeply devoted to his family, despite the excessive demands of his public life.