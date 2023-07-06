NPA exploring legal options after G4S employees linked to Bester escape get bail

The Free State High Court on Wednesday overturned the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court’s decision to deny three former G4S bail, noting that the trio were not flight risks or a threat to witness’ testimonies.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is exploring their options after being dealt a major blow in the ongoing prison escape saga of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester.

On Wednesday, three former G4S employees were granted bail, following their appeal to the Free State High Court.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Makhotsa were awarded bail of R10,000 each after Judge Joseph Mhlambi overturned the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court’s decision to deny them bail.

In passing judgment, Mhlambi noted the trio were not flight risks and were unlikely to interfere or intimidate witnesses.

According to court papers, their appeal for bail was submitted to the Free State High court last week, with judgment being handed down on Wednesday.

“As the NPA, we have noted the judgment and we will study the judgment to determine which legal avenue to explore," said NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.