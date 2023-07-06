N1 assault: 8 SAPS VIP protectors temporarily removed from posts - Masemola

The men assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail got into hot water when footage emerged showing them beating and kicking two occupants of a vehicle on the N1 highway near Fourways.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight SAPS VIP Protection Unit members who assaulted civilians on a highway in Johannesburg have been temporarily removed from their posts.

They have all been served with notices to suspend them.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola gave an update on the matter on Thursday afternoon.

"I want to reiterate that the SAPS does not condone such behaviour at any point and we are saying that no amount of provocation can ever justify or validate what we saw on that video clip."

