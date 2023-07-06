More aggressive programmes needed to tackle SA's high unemployment - Cosatu

General secretary of the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu), André Kriel, stressed that lawmakers need to do so much more to reduce unemployment in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu has emphasised that more aggressive programmes are needed to resolve the country's high unemployment rate.

In Cape Town, the trade union federation on Thursday marched to the Western Cape legislature, as well as Parliament, to voice their grievances.

Supporters also demonstrated in other major urban centres across the country.

"It is real, something that is concrete, something that you see in our communities every day when we look at our family members who are unemployed and we see the suffering in their faces."

At the provincial legislature earlier on Thursday, Cosatu leaders claimed the province snubbed them by not stepping out to accept their memorandum of demands.

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen, however, said that demonstrators left before the scheduled time at midday.

Allen said that the provincial government was open to interacting with all entities that had the best interests of the public at heart.