Man arrested for killing seal at a Cape Town beach

City law enforcement officers say they received a tip-off about a man who was cutting up the carcass of a Cape fur seal on the beach close to Strandfontein Pavilion.

CAPE TOWN - Another suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a seal at a Cape Town beach.

City law enforcement officers say they received a tip-off about a man who was cutting up the carcass of a Cape fur seal on the beach close to Strandfontein Pavilion.

This is the second incident involving a Cape fur seal in Cape Town this year.

In January, four suspects were arrested for stoning a Cape fur seal to death at Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha.

During their arrest, one of the suspects said they were approached by a traditional healer to kill the seal for R3,000.

Law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, has more on the latest arrest: "The suspect was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (Nemba) for being in possession of an animal on the Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) list. The suspect also confirmed there is a thriving black market for the seal meat."