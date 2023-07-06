Magudumana’s application for leave to appeal ruling on arrest set for 14 July

The Free State High Court dismissed her application last month, finding that Doctor Nandipha Magudumana had consented to be brought back to the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State High Court will next week hear Doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s application for leave to appeal against the dismissal of her urgent application.

She wants the court to declare her arrest and extradition, unlawful.

The Free State High Court dismissed her application last month, finding Magudumana had consented to be brought back to the country.

She has since launched an application for leave to appeal that decision, though.

And that application’s now been set down for next week.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mthunzi Mhaga, has confirmed Magudumana’s application for leave to appeal the ruling handed down last month has been set down for next Friday, 14 July.

Last month, the court found that while the way she was brought back to South Africa was unlawful, she had given her consent.

But in her papers, her legal team argues, among other things, that on principle, consent cannot be given to an unlawful conduct.

Magudumana was arrested alongside Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April after news broke that the Bester, also known as the Facebook rapist, had escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.