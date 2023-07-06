Lesufi says govt doesn’t have a plan to curb zama zama scourge plaguing Gauteng

On Wednesday night, 17 people including three children died after they inhaled toxic fumes released from a gas canister containing nitrate oxide at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.

BOKSBURG – Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called on national government to intensify anti-crime effort against illegal mining activities.

“Illegal activities in the area have been a problem of the province. We really believe we need a huge overhaul. We need to overhaul all of the strategies we have as government. I don’t think that we’ve got a plan either to reverse or to confront or to deal with it,” Lesufi conceded.

Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said innocent lives were lost due to the actions of illegal miners.

“We cannot say all of them were suspected zama zamas, because as you can see there were three children, and five women. I suspect that even the zama zamas, if they were there, were part of that, but there were also innocent people that have suffered death because of the zama zamas,” Ngodwana said.

Eyewitnesses said people began vomiting and collapsed soon after inhaling the fumes.

Mandla Marunda said he was nearby when the leak happened, and did inhale some of the gas. He said that he tried to get away to survive in the midst of the chaos.

“When I started smelling it, I tried to run away from the place, and I ran, I tried to put a towel with water to protect myself,” he explained.

“I’m traumatised, even now. We tried to revive some of the people lying in the street. Some were dying just like that. We tried to revive them, but we failed.”

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the survivors of the gas leak were recovering well.

She said eleven people were initially admitted to hospital, but that one person died.

“The conditions of those who are inside, they are doing much better. At ward 11, we have a baby of two months, but she is doing fine. She is self-breathing.”

Five women, three children, and two men are among those were admitted to hospital.