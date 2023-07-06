KZN EFF tables motion for provincial probe into cause of 2021 Phoenix violence

Thirty-six people were killed in the Phoenix area, in the north of Durban during the July 2021 unrest period.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on the provincial legislature to establish a committee to look at what led to the deadly Phoenix violence in July 2021.

The party tabled a motion in the House on Thursday, saying the families of the Phoenix victims must also be taken care of by government.



"The EFF further calls for this House to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the cause of the Phoenix massacre and further receive submissions from the public on the impact and the aftermath of the massacre in those communities."

EFF party leader in the KZN legislature, Mongezi Twala, tabled the party's motion on the victims of the Phoenix violence.

The party said that the House must find answers for the families of the victims of violence.

Twala added that government should take care of the needs of the affected families.

"There must be a clear initiative of social intervention programmes like free education for all children of the victims, houses for their families and a nation-building educational programme in Phoenix that must seek to bring closure and justice."

The EFF has also urged all parties represented in the House not to use the Phoenix matter for political point-scoring.