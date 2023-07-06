Higher demand, service delays, sees Eskom implements stage 3 power cuts

Eskom says it’s been implementing stage three power cuts in the evenings as a result of higher demand.

CAPE TOWN - Stage three load shedding has kicked in from 4pm on Thursday afternoon until midnight when power cuts will be suspended.

Stage one load shedding will then start at 5am in the morning until 4pm.

Eskom says this pattern will be repeated on Friday and Saturday.

The power utility’s interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "The delay in returning to service two generating units at Tutuka power station is contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return generating units to service over the next few days."