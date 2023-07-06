Govt making significant strides in turning power crisis around: Mbalula

The ANC secretary general decried claims that the country was likely to experience a total grid collapse, calling them "massive propaganda and lies".

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula said government has made significant strides in turning the electricity situation around.

Mbalula lashed out at those who predicted that the country would be plunged into darkness during the winter period.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the governing party's National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Wednesday, Mbalula added that there were sings of significant improvements to the power grid.

Mbalula said those who predicted that the country would enter stages 8 and stage 10 of load shedding were misinformed.

"We had massive propaganda and lies that were paddled that we are facing a grid collapse."

He emphasised that the governing party was happy with the progress being made to ensure that the lights were kept on.

"The interventions at Eskom are beginning to show definite signs of turnaround, which will see South Africa being relieved from the devastating socio-economic impact of energy shortfalls."

Mbalula said since May, there were a range of performance indicators that showed that Eskom, under the leadership of Minister of Electricity Kgosietso Ramokgopa, improved.