GOTG to provide aid in Du Noon after fire leaves more than 200 people homeless

It's understood that Wednesday night's blaze destroyed 70 dwellings in the Ethembeni informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, says it has sent teams to Du Noon in Cape Town where more than 200 people have been left destitute following a fire.

Gift of the Givers says they were called in by community members who needed help as the fire was raging through the area.

Organisation project manager, Ali Sablay, said that teams were on the ground taking down details of those affected.

"Gift of the Givers will be distributing hot meals and water to the fire victims today. Tomorrow, once numbers have been finalised, we will further provide the humanitarian aid in terms of hot meals, blankets, mattresses, personal hygiene items and baby care packs."