EFF says it's exploring legal avenues to challenge PP's findings on Phala Phala

Last week, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not violate his oath of office following a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will be exploring legal avenues to challenge the Public Protector's findings on Phala Phala.

But EFF leader Julius Malema says Gcaleka's findings are flawed with material errors.

Malema says the Public Protector's report into Phala Phala must be rejected and is not worth the paper it is written on.

"The tactics to bury the Phala Phala report, most recently by an ambitious Public Protector who seeks to piggyback her way into the office of the Public Protector, will not work."

The EFF leader says his party will not allow Chapter 9 institutions to be used to fight political battles, further saying the party will not let the Phala Phala matter go.

"The EFF will never allow careerism to undermine the fight against corruption."

Malema also accused the African National Congress (ANC) of using its majority in Parliament to shield the president from being accountable over the matter.