Cosatu: We can't resolve our issues without resolving the energy crisis

Cosatu said that the socioeconomic issues plaguing the country were suffocating the economy and plunging workers into debt.

JOHANNESBURG - The electricity crisis and water provision took centre stage at the Cosatu march in Joburg, as workers called government to account for poor service delivery.

The march in Joburg was part of the trade union federation’s national day of action.

The federation has folded. Water and Sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo, as well as Gauteng MEC for Finance Jacob Mamabolo are among officials that will receive the memorandum.



They want government to find speedy interventions to high unemployment, increasing interest rates and corruption at state institutions.

Cosatu’s deputy chairperson in Gauteng, Thabang Sonyathi: "There is no way that we can resolve our contradictions and our issues without resolving the energy crisis. This transition that is often spoken about must be in the interest of the workers."

Sonyathi criticised government and the private sector for remaining mum amid the poor state of the economy.

"If you are not serving us as workers, it’s better that you are able to clear whose interests you are serving, which class you are serving and which class becomes your enemy."