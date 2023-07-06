Cosatu's nationwide strike grabs socio-economic struggles by the horns

Cosatu and all its affiliated unions will be taking to the streets in major urban centres across the country on Thursday, calling for an end to job losses, sky-high interest rates, and for the prevention of corruption and crime.

CAPE TOWN - Sky-high interest rates, preventing corruption and crime, as well as calling for an end to job losses topped the list of demands of a nationwide Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) strike.

The trade union federation and all its affiliated unions are embarking on a nationwide socio-economic strike on Thursday, with marches planned for major urban centres in all nine provinces.

Cosatu said the socio-economic issues were suffocating the economy and plunging workers into debt. The trade union federation wants government to intervene, criticising the country's leaders and the private sector for being mum amid the state of the economy.



In Cape Town, demonstrators headeded to the steps of the Provincial Legislature, and then the gates of Parliament.

READ: Cosatu to protest against unemployment, state of economy, corruption on Thursday

Police vans already took up their positions where some marches are set to take place.

Supporters are also set to gather in Hanover Street ahead of Cosatu’s planned march to the Provincial Legislature and Parliament.

“Cosatu in the Western Cape will be marching to the premier’s office where we will hand over a memorandum to the premier and the MEC for Safety and Security, because, as Cosatu, we are of the view that the MEC’s department and the premier and is not doing enough to fight crime in areas like Khayelitsha, Manenberg, Gugulethu, Langa, Elsiesriver,” said Cosatu’s Western Cape secretary Malvern de Bruyn.

Demonstrators will also hand over a memorandum of demands to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Cosatu’s memorandum of demands include :

• “Government and the private sector to stop the attack on Collective Bargaining.

• Prevention of corruption and crime.

• Reduce high interest rates.

• Stop job losses and privatization.” pic.twitter.com/w2JwXxSk09 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, a handful of supporters gathered outside Cosatu House in Braamfontein to air their grievances over the country's socio-economic issues.

The Johannesburg leg of the federation's national strike is set to see affiliated unions march to the office Premier Panyaza Lesufi, National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank.

Cosatu's chairperson in Gauteng, Amos Monyela said he was not deterred by the small turnout.

Police were also out in their numbers to escort the marching workers.