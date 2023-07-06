Cape Town traffic officials close parts of N2 due to Khayelitsha protests

Taiwan informal settlement residents were protesting over service delivery issues in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials closed parts of the N2 highway in the vicinity of Khayelitsha on Thursday due to a protest.

City Traffic Services' Kevin Jacobs advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

“The N2 inbound is closed at Spine Road and the N2 outbound is closed at the R300.”

Community Leader Sibusiso Mdlankomo said Taiwan informal settlement residents took to the streets over issues including a lack of housing and other basic services.

“They have been neglected for more than 37 years. Taiwan was established in 1987 and since then it has never been fitted in any housing development. People are staying in water in Taiwan.”