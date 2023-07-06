Boksburg gas leak survivors recovering well, says Gauteng Health MEC

Health officials say 10 of the victims admitted to hospital after inhaling toxic fumes from a nitric oxide gas leak in Boksburg are in a stable condition.

Seventeen people died after a group of illegal miners attempted to cut into a gas cylinder at the Angelo informal settlement on Wednesday night.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred shortly after 6pm.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the survivors of the Boksburg gas leak were recovering well.

She said that 11 people were initially admitted to hospital but one person died.

"The conditions of those who are inside, they are doing much better. At ward 1, we have a baby of two months but she is doing fine. She is self-breathing."

Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said that innocent lives were lost.

"We cannot say if they were all suspected zama zamas because there were three children and five woman. I suspect the zama zamas were part of that but there were also innocent people who died because of the zama zamas."

Five women, three children and two men are among those who have been admitted to hospital.

