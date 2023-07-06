Boksburg gas leak survivors left traumatised after witnessing families die

Seventeen people died following a gas leak on Wednesday night when toxic fumes were released from a cylinder containing nitrogen oxide at a shack in the Angelo informal settlement.

BOKSBURG - Survivors of the Boksburg gas leak say they are traumatised after witnessing adults and children gasping for air while throwing up.

The cylinder was opened by zama zamas, who attempted to released the gas before cutting it open to use for their illegal mining operations.

Mandla Murundaa's defeated spirit is evident as he relays the horrors of trying to resuscitate some of the victims of the Boksburg gas leak.

He recalled how a nine-year-old girl tried to escape death.

"A lot of people died and I remember yesterday, two whole families died and there is a child which I saw trying to run but she fell down and died at the spot."

He said that the community had been left traumatised by the ordeal.

"We tried to revive them but we failed and it's a disaster. It's trauma for the people of Angelo. People are now scared."

Seventeen people, include three children, died while 10 others are currently recovering in hospital.

