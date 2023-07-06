Boksburg gas leak: Resident tells of illegal mining, violence between zama zamas

On Thursday night, a group of zama zamas attempted to cut open a gas canister containing hazardous nitrogen oxide, resulting in the deaths of 17 people who inhaled the toxic fumes.

BOKSBURG - Police confiscated numerous instruments used by zama zamas for refining illegally mined gold at Angelo informal settlement on Thursday morning.

Gas canisters, generators and a number of steel objects were hauled into the back of police vans.

The Angelo informal settlement is adjacent to the Witwatersrand gold mine and has become overrun by illegal miners.

Resident Mandla Murundaa said that this often resulted in deadly turf wars among feuding zama zamas.

"They used to shoot each other all the time here in Angelo. We experience shootings every night. We hear the gunshots here in Angelo because of this zama zama stuff."

Five women, three children, including a one-year-old, and nine men were killed in Thursday night’s gas leak.

Eleven patients were admitted to hospital after inhaling the toxic nitrogen oxide gas.

One person later died in hospital.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: "It was 11 that were admitted. I’ve seen them. Things will be fine. We are praying that things must be better for everyone so they can go home."

A two-month-old child is among those recovering in hospital.

VIDEO: Boksburg gas leak: Zama zamas died metres away from their illegal operation set up