Angelo informal settlement resident wants zamas zamas to be dealt with

Mandla Murundaa was one of the first respondents at the scene of a deadly gas leak which claimed the lives of 17 people in the informal settlement on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A resident of the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg says the long-standing issue of zama zamas in South Africa needs to be dealt with by police.

Mandla Murundaa has lived in the squatter camp for seven years and says there has always been a problem of zama zamas, but nothing like what he witnessed on Wednesday night.

Murundaa was one of the first respondents at the scene of a deadly gas leak that claimed the lives of 17 people in the informal settlement on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

Shortly after 6pm, pandemonium erupted in the informal settlement.

Murundaa claims three zama zamas were trying to cut open a gas cylinder containing nitrogen oxide when it exploded, releasing toxic fumes.

"The guys came with the gas bottle, three of them. They were trying to cut them to make something called ‘pendula’ - they put the gold soil to refine and get the gold. The gas exploded and released the poison gas."

Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said that due to a desire for gold, innocent lives were lost.

"The incident happened because of the zama zamas. Because you can see inside that shack, there were some machineries that were built with those gas."

Five women, three children, including a one-year-old, and nine men were killed in the incident.

VIDEO: Boksburg gas leak: Zama zamas died metres away from their illegal operation set up