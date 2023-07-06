ANC stalwart Essop Pahad laid to rest

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran died in his sleep on Thursday morning following a battle with stage four cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad, was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran died in his sleep on Thursday morning following a battle with stage four cancer.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that Pahad spent most of his last days with his grandchildren after devoting his life to the struggle.

While the body of ANC stalwart Pahad was laid to rest through a shrouded burial, his grandchildren could be seen holding hands as they paid their last respects.

But as soon as his grave was covered with sand, some of them broke down in tears.

Mashatile said that one of his fondest memories of Pahad was seeing the love he shared for his grandkids.

"He loved his grandchildren. They would always run to the bedroom to greet him, so it is good to see all of his grandchildren here."

His loved ones remembered him as a family man.