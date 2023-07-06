ANC praises late Essop Pahad as 'one of the founding fathers of SA’s democracy'

Essop Pahad held various positions in political organisations, including national executive member of the ANC.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has paid tribute to its long-standing comrade, Essop Pahad, recognising him as a founding father of the country’s democracy.

Pahad began his political career by following in his father’s footsteps and joining the Transvaal Indian Congress in 1958.

After being banned for five years, Pahad went into exile.

On Thursday, the party said Pahad’s unwavering dedication to fighting racism and apartheid for five decades was commendable.

ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri: "The ANC is saddened by the passing on of comrade Doctor Essop Pahad - a struggle stalwart and internationalist, a scholar and one of the founding fathers of South Africa’s democracy, who was one of the first to envision and manifest South Africa’s democratic architecture."

She said that Pahad would be buried on Thursday afternoon according to Muslim rites at the Westpark Cemetery.

"The ANC sends its condolences to the family and the people of South Africa for the loss of this great son of Africa.