Alleged July unrest instigator Mchunu accuses State of 'twisting' his words

Ngizwe Mchunu is charged with incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ukhozi FM DJ and alleged July unrest instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, has accused the state of “twisting” his words.

Mchunu is currently testifying at his trial in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

He’s charged with incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

This is in connection with a press briefing he hosted during the July 2021 unrest and the calls he made there for former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison.

Earlier in his evidence-in-chief, Mchunu insisted that he called the briefing that day to try and bring calm to the situation and said his use of words like “fight” was figurative.

Under cross-examination, though, public prosecutor Yusuf Baba on Thursday afternoon read out a translation of his address at the briefing, where he said: "Let us fight, even if we fight until we lose our heads, to make sure the former president must be released."

When asked what he meant, Mchunu said: "I will answer that all I meant is that the former president must be released. And then also I would like to tell the court why the State tries now to twist my words because when my lawyer asked me this question, I did explain that this was what I meant. So I will remember and reiterate that when I gave my evidence-in-chief, I did mention the word ‘fight’ doesn't mean only to fight. Here it was used to emphasise how strong it is this must be happening."

The case continues.