2 years after July unrest ‘sad memories still with us' - KZN Premier Dube-Ncube

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that an air of devastation still lingered in the province ahead of the second anniversary of the July 2021 unrest.

She said that this coming Sunday marked a sad day in history for the province and the country.

The unrest saw widespread looting of business premises and infrastructure, and riots, which started in KwaZulu-Natal and later spilled over to Gauteng.

This included the killing of people in the Phoenix area, north of Durban.

“Those sad memories are still with us and even today, when over 300 people lost their lives and thousands lost their livelihoods," Dube-Ncube said at the provincial legislature on Thursday.