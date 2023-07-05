Zandile Khumalo’s plea to fast-track Meyiwa trial misdirected - Judges Matter

Researcher at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin, believes Khumalo’s letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa should be directed to the judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Researcher at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin, believes Khumalo’s letter to Ramaphosa should be directed to the judge presiding over the Meyiwa trial.

Zandile, a key witness in the case who was present in the home on the night Meyiwa was shot eight years ago, penned a letter to Ramaphosa calling for his intervention in speeding up the trial.

This follows the appointment of a new judge in the matter, which is likely to see the entire trial start from scratch when it resumes later this month.

"Zandile Khumalo’s plea is correct but she’s directing it to the wrong person. The proper line of communication is through the presiding judge in that particular case."