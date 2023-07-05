Workplace mental health issues costing SA economy over R160bn a year

Based on a Mental State of the World report, South Africa scored the lowest average in terms of mental wellbeing in 2022, with unaddressed mental health conditions among the workforce being noted as the most concerning.

CAPE TOWN - There are calls for bolstered efforts to deal with mental health issues in the workplace, which is costing the South African economy more than R160 billion annually.

Based on mental health well being, experts said that in 2022, South Africa scored the lowest average in the Mental State of the World report.

They said unaddressed mental health conditions among the workforce were the most concerning.

This week marks corporate mental health week.

The head of healthcare leadership at the Stellenbosch Business School, professor Renate Schoeman, said presenteeism is a bigger problem than absenteeism in South Africa.

"We often see it in either the lower categories where it's no work, no pay, but also in the executive seat where people have the belief that they always need to be strong and coping, but they cannot necessarily make good decisions."

Schoeman said a huge focus should also be on the indirect costs linked to mental health in the workplace.

"Due to people being really worried about losing their jobs, where unemployment rate is already very high, people do not seek the necessary mental health support when they need it."